Donning personal protection equipment has long been a part of the job for Angela Hobbs.
A training officer and paramedic for Iredell EMS A Shift, Hobbs is accustomed to wearing gloves and masks when she’s dealing with patients in the field.
While that’s nothing new, she said, COVID-19 has brought about changes.
Iredell EMS personnel are now taking their temperatures at the beginning of their shifts. A fever means that medic will self-isolate for 14 days.
And the cleaning they normally do around the bases and in and around the ambulances has taken on a new intensity, she said.
“We’re using a cleaner specifically aimed at the virus,” said Hobbs.
Paramedics are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in terms of cleaning the trucks and the base and what they wear when on a call.
Gloves and masks, long a part of the tool box for medics, are now accompanied by goggles and gowns, if needed.
Iredell Emergency Communications telecommunicators, the first voice 911 callers hear, are asking more questions such as if the victim or caller has a fever with cough, a sore throat, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; has had close contact with a person being treatment for COVIC-19 or diagnostically confirmed to have the virus; has, in the past 14 days, been to an affected area or been exposed to someone who has traveled outside the U.S.; or have they been hospitalized with a lung infection with no clear diagnosis or source within the past 30 days.
Those questions will be used to alert an EMS crew of the possibility of COVID-19, which will then allow them to take extra precautions.
Iredell EMS Director Blair Richey said paramedics are taking the precautions to keep both themselves and the patient safe.
Between patients, Hobbs said, the crew wipes down the ambulance and stretcher with cleaner and puts new bedding on the stretcher. Paramedic Chris Martin said they make sure to address the areas that are touched frequently, such as the handles on the stretchers and the grab bars they use to get into the back of the ambulances.
Hobbs said the reaction of the public to the added questions and extra PPE has been positive.
“They appreciate the efforts and that we are taking the extra steps,” she said.
The medics are also experiencing unexpected, but much appreciated, signs of thanks from the community.
“Several businesses have donated food for the crews,” she said. “The outpouring has been tremendous.”
Richey said the call volume for EMS has decreased since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.
She said she doesn’t know whether that’s a result of people heeding Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order or something more serious. Richey said she’s concerned people are not calling 911 for medical emergencies because of worries about being exposed to the virus.
She said she wants to assure the public that EMS and health care personnel are exercising all precautions and residents should call 911 for emergencies.
Hobbs said the virus is a concern for medics and the news that paramedics in nearby counties, such as Mecklenburg and Cabarrus, have tested positive serves as a reminder to heed the CDC guidelines.
Hobbs, who has been a paramedic for more than 15 years, said her commitment and that of her colleagues, has not changed.
“I love patient care,” she said.
