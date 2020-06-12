Rachel Hester, family nurse practitioner, has joined the family medicine practice of Dr. Samuel Inkumsah, and she is now accepting new patients at Davis Medical Group Primary Care Kitchings Drive.
Hester received a Master of Science nursing degree from Duke University, a Bachelor of Science nursing degree from Winston Salem State University, and an Associate of Science in nursing from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.
Her extensive nursing background includes family medicine and serving as an occupational health nurse and a post-anesthesia care nurse.
She also has worked in the medical weight loss field as well as in emergency medicine.
Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Hester has earned numerous academic honors and awards, including an academic merit scholarship from Duke University School of Nursing.
She has additional training as a spiritual care resource nurse and a pain management resource nurse.
As a family nurse practitioner, Hester offers a patient-centered approach to care, working with patients to improve all aspects of their health.
“I look forward to getting to know my patients and helping them live the healthiest and fullest lives possible. I am committed to my patients and prepared to meet their unique needs at all stages of their lives,” she said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.