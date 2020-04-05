Davis Medical Group has made it possible for patients to see doctors using a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Telehealth, or virtual, visits allow patients to talk with a provider just as one would in the doctor’s office, but without leaving the comfort of home.
Appointments are available for new and existing patients.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” says Josh Snow, Davis Regional Medical Center CEO. “Using Telehealth at Davis Medical Group can be a solution for the many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
Although some appointments require a physical examination in order for the doctor to meet the standard of care and make fully informed decisions, many visits can be managed well through virtual interaction. These may include certain visits for:
» minor illnesses such as colds and allergies;
» minor injuries such as sprains;
» follow-up care;
» medication management;
» chronic disease management;
» back pain;
» and other specialty care.
Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some payers will cover visits by phone only. Check individual plan coverage or ask when making an appointment.
To request a Telehealth appointment, visit DavisMedicalGroup.com for more information and a listing of providers offering this service. The practice will work individuals and provide instructions about the visit when patients schedule the appointment.
