Davis Medical Group is offering an easy-to-use screening option specific to COVID-19.
Individuals with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to COVID-19 can use the group’s VirtualHealthConnect app to speak with an experienced health-care provider using a smartphone or computer. Because virtual visits can take place from home, they can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
COVID-19 cannot be diagnosed through a virtual visit, but doctors can evaluate symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, discuss known risk factors, and answer questions. If testing is indicated, a referral can be provided to the right location for an in-person visit. Virtual visits are $40 and are not covered by insurance.
Visit DavisRegional.com for information about how to download and use the VirtualHealthConnect app. Frequently asked questions are also provided.
A virtual visit or call to your physician’s office is the first step for those concerned about COVID-19 exposure. Most people with COVID-19 will not need hospital care and should follow instructions for appropriate testing locations, as needed. However, if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a severe headache of other life-threatening conditions, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.