In response to the presence of COVID-19 in Iredell County as well as the state, Davis Regional Medical Center and Davis Medical Group have implemented a restricted patient visitor policy for the hospital and all affiliated medical clinics.
Entry to Davis Regional is limited to the main/visitor entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance is not affected and is open for incoming patients, with limited family members accompanying.
All other entrances will be closed to the public. Additional entrances will remain accessible for employees by badge access only.
Adult visitors will be asked screening questions by a medical professional at each open entrance. If positive for the symptoms of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, individuals will be asked to not visit hospital patients and to leave the facility.
Davis Regional will now limit visitors to no more than one per adult patient. No minor family members or visitors, ages 17 and under, will be allowed. The Behavioral Health departments are restricting visitation to this area. Davis Medical Group is also now limiting visitors to one per patient.
To minimize unnecessary exposure to infectious or communicable diseases, non-essential activities are temporarily suspended until further notice, including community education seminars, Senior Circle meetings, Special Delivery tours, Medical Explorers meetings, and Sunshine Volunteers' meetings and events.
The COVID-19 Hospital and Clinic Visitor Policy is intended to provide additional safeguards for patients, families, visitors, and caregivers through decreased exposure to individuals who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Due to the changing nature of COVID-19’s presence, this policy will be revised accordingly in response to circumstances.
