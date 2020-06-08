A dental clinic, hotel and convenience store are all going up in the Crossroads area.
Aspen Dental, which is nearing completion, is set to be paired with Panera Bread at the intersection of Glenway Drive and Turnersburg Highway. A new Fairfield Inn is under construction nearby and a 7-Eleven convenience store is being built next to Chick-fil-A.
The Fairfield Inn is being built at the intersection of Tonewood Street and Sunset Hill Road. The four-story hotel is scheduled to be completed next year and will be comprised of 95 rooms.
Myers & Chapman is handling the construction.
The Aspen Dental office and Panera Bread are planned on the site of the former Wells Fargo location.
Construction began on the two-unit complex last year. An opening date for either has not been set.
The new 7-Eleven is going on the site of the previous home of FastMed, which has moved across the street. The opening date has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.