Part of the dentistry profession involves literally getting up close to patients. So as recommendations from local and state health officials advise people to maintain at least six feet of distance from one another, dentists are changing the amount and type of patients they see.
One decision many practices are making is they are only taking appointments for emergency patients.
“When they call having a toothache or a cavity, we’re not taking those patients,” says Natalie Alman, office manager for Fern Creek Dentistry in Statesville.
Alman described emergency patients as people experiencing things like swelling or substantial, consistent pain in the mouth. She said the dentist's office is operating with minimal staff right now, around three people, and employees are practicing social distancing.
When a patient does show up for an appointment at Fern Creek, they have their temperature taken – patients with fevers are asked to reschedule – and taken directly to the dentist's chair as to minimize contact in the waiting area.
Alman also said the office has seen less than 20 people since March 16, and is trying to keep numbers as low as possible.
For Dr. Nick Wentworth, there have been days where he's seen no patients since business started taking steps to fight infection, a far cry from the more than dozen people a day he used to see. Now it’s more like he’ll see one to three patients over the course of a day; he said he even had a patient come in from Charlotte because they couldn’t find an available practitioner in their area.
Depending on the case, Wentworth said sometimes the “only option is to do nothing or take the tooth out.”
Some dentists may also postpone treatment if they can. Wentworth said he might prescribe an antibiotic as opposed to having someone sit in the chair. He mentions that if someone working in the office tests positive for the coronavirus they’d have to shut down the dentistry for two weeks.
“We’re not treating someone if they know they’ve been exposed,” Wentworth said.
For the patients he is seeing, the office is working harder to follow CDC guidelines to disinfect work areas, along with making sure there are clean scrubs available and respirators on hand.
It's all part of making sure there’s a place for people to go if they need it.
“If dentists aren’t seeing people in pain, those people will flood emergency with patients that don’t need to be there,” he said.
