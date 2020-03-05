An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash Thursday morning that sent one person to the hospital and blocked a lane of Landis Highway.
Trooper C.G. Maher of the N.C. Highway Patrol said the deputy’s patrol car struck a tanker truck near Landis Highway and Teeter Road. He said the deputy was turning onto Landis Highway from Teeter Road and hit the truck. The truck then ran off the road and overturned in a field, Maher said.
The truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Maher said.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the deputy was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
“It appears to be minor injuries,” Campbell said. “They both were extremely lucky.”
The investigation is ongoing, and Maher said the investigation will be sent to the District Attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.
The South Iredell Fire Department, Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell EMS responded to the wreck.
