Mothers of Preschoolers ministries at local churches will hold its fifth annual diaper drive, coined The Mooresville Diaper Project, exclusively online this year with a 72-hour online campaign.
The groups are supporting the urgent need of families in the community with babies and young children who are struggling to buy or even find diapers due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The online diaper drive will run from April 9-11 to help raise funds to purchase diapers for those in need throughout Mooresville and beyond.
In normal circumstances, 1 in 3 American families struggle to provide clean diapers for their young children. Diapers are considered a personal hygiene item and therefore are not covered by any government assistance programs or safety nets.
Low-income families without access to buying in bulk often pay more for diapers — up to $80 per month. Many low-income families feel this burden, having to choose between diapers and other necessities with their limited funds.
Babies are left in soiled diapers for longer periods of time, leading to diaper rash and infections. The inability to provide adequate diapers for their babies can leave mothers mentally strained from not being able to provide their baby this basic need.
The problem has become even worse during the COVID pandemic as community organizations have seen an increase in the need for diapers and wipes.
Families are having more trouble than usual finding these essential products stocked on store shelves and the financial burden of buying diapers continues to grow as parents find themselves in situational poverty due to the loss of jobs and furloughs.
The Mooresville Diaper Project encourages the Mooresville community, friends, and family to support this great need through online and social engagement.
Ways that the community can help include:
» Purchase diapers through the Mooresville Diaper Project’s Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/.
ls/27WPETUJDOYTT?ref_=wl_share
» Make a financial contribution to The Mooresville Diaper Project to support the purchase of diapers and wipes through Venmo: @mooresvillediaperproject.
All online donations will be delivered to nonprofits in our area currently supporting those in need. These include The Mooresville Christian Mission, FeedNC, The Community Pregnancy Center of Lake Norman, Hope of Mooresville (HoME), and A21.
All sizes of diapers, especially larger sizes and pull-ups are needed.
Last year, the Mooresville Diaper Project collected and distributed more than 25,000 diapers for the community. Since its inception in 2015, the project has collected almost 60,000 diapers and hopes to continue the impact with this year’s drive.
Participants are encouraged to share news of their support of the initiative and contributions with their family, friends, and community on social media and by tagging the Mooresville Diaper Project.
For more information, visit The Mooresville Diaper Project’s facebook page or email mooresvillediaperproject@gmail.com.
