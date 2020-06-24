The team at Downtown Statesville Development Corp. has announced a Ladies’ Night Out event this Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event features extended dining and drink specials throughout the evening.
With specials and promotions at more than 20 downtown retailers, restaurants and destinations for drinks, the event features a host of vendors:
Shops and Salons open until 8 p.m.:
Beth & Company, 114 N. Center St.
Beth & Company will have 25% off all retail plus special offers when purchasing gift certificates.
Canna City Hemp CBD Store, 120 E. Broad St.
25% off everything in store. Entry into raffle for $100 in CBD products with purchase.
Carolina Mountain Sports,123 W. Broad St.
Ladies clothing is 50% off: Patagonia and North Face winter and summer jackets, tops, pants, and rain jackets. Weather permitting, clothing will likely be on display outside in the store foyer.
Creations by TYS,111 S. Center St., Suite 101
Unique pieces being offered: $5 off minimum purchase of $15.
Earth’s Natural Healings (Inside New York styles), 103 E. Broad St.
Young Living essential oils, diffuser, aromatherapy jewelry, custom made roll-on blends, wolfberry elixir drink and Thieves household products.
GG’S Art Frames Gifts, 101 W. Broad St.
Trunk Show featuring Saavy Shoes, Cool sculpting Representative from PHC Women’s Center. Old Oak Market Candles with featured Designer Rachel Monrad, Fun Door Prizes, food tasting and products sold in store.
Native Ceuticals, 109 E. Broad St.
20% off in store.
Roots Outdoor NC, 201 W. Broad St
Roots will be offering 10% off on ladies clothing and footwear, as well as 20% off all Roots Outdoor clothing and all other locally made products including our selection of cutting boards from local woodworkers.
Gregory Jewelers, 122 W. Broad St.
Special surprise discounts will be offered throughout the whole store.
Park Place Greenhouse and Design Inc.,219 S Tradd St.
All arrangements 50% off.
Traveling Pants Trading Company, 108 W Broad St.
Big store sale.
Sweet Thing Bakery, 127 W. Broad St.
Light refreshments and free samples of desserts.
Dining and Drinks
220 Café, 220 S. Center St.
Open until 9:30 p.m. and offering a variety of specials.
Broad Street Burger Co., 111 E. Broad St.
Open until 10 p.m. with drink specials.
D’Laney’s Bar & Grill, 114 W Broad St.
Open until 11 p.m. Spend $40 or more and receive $5 downtown dollars.
Fourth Creek Brewing Co, 226 W Broad St.
Open until 10 p.m. offering 10% off tabs for the ladies night out; must show program.
Pasta Amore, 240 W. Broad St.
Open until 9 p.m. or until with discounts.
Red Buffalo Brewing Co., 108 N Center St.
Open until 11 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m.
Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, 121 N. Center St., Suite 104
Open until 10 p.m. with drink discounts in combination with purchase of food.
Unwined Bar & Eatery, 124 Landmark Alley
Open until 10 p.m. with drink discounts with purchase of food.
