Downtown Statesville Development Corporation has introduced a new community art wall project.
The manager of Sharpe Living, LLC, had a vision to create two temporary art walls utilizing sheet metal in metal frames on the north and south side of 609/611 S. Center St. which is home to Littlejohn’s Barber Shop, according to a news release. The metal frames were designed so artists can paint or design on the sheet metal and display different art often.
The north wall — which is still to come — will feature just one detachable work of art set to be displayed for no more than two months per work and the piece will be for sale. The south wall will be a more living and organic space. Artists are encouraged to keep the works growing and changing as they are added to or completely painted over with new works.
This project went before the City’s Design Review Committee in May 2019 and was approved unanimously by Council.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh said he is very appreciative of Hicks’ efforts in “bringing more public art to our community. I am also impressed with his generosity and can’t wait to see what our local artists add to the structure. I’m sure it will become a destination spot for our citizens and visitors.”
“This is an awesome addition to Downtown Statesville,” stated Marin Tomlin, executive director of the corporation. “It’s fun and exciting for the community because you never know when it will change or how often. If you see something you like, take a photo, because it could be gone the next day.”
Local artist and Downtown Statesville Art Crawl participant Delanna Lloyd Estrada Jordan was the first artist to make her mark on the project with “Angel Wings” in the hopes to inspire the community to “Show us your wings!”
After seeing the first artist’s work, Hicks said, “What a blessing. I’m a bit speechless. The energy that will flow from the artists through these panels will be endless.”
