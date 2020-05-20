It was an outdoor event for the times.
On Saturday, people gathered in their cars to listen to a concert at the I-40 Flea and Farmers Market, continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.
Julius Hoke, the owner of the market and organizer of the concert, said it sold out a few days before the performances. The tickets were $10 per car and were limited to 100. The proceeds went to Iredell County Partnership for Young Children.
Hoke said the single downside of the concert was 20 ticketholders didn’t attend the concert.
The atmosphere for the concert was great. Hoke said people were happy and enjoyed the performances. Musicians also enjoyed the chance to play in front of a live audience, instead of via live-streams.
Audience members gave the musicians tips.
Hoke said he is receiving a lot of questions for when he will organize the next concert and is figuring out how to organize another. The stage and sound equipment were donated, and he doesn’t want to take advantage of donors. Now, he’s talking to other potential donors and is considering a full band for the next concert.
“People were just dying to get out,” Hoke said. “Statesville has such a great music scene. People are used to going out on any given weekend and finding music.”
