The Board of Directors of the Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation’s Independent Scholarship Selection Committee announced seven scholarship winners recently.
Three of the recipients attended Iredell County high schools.
Olivia Grace Townsell of Statesville High School will receive DWEF’s Dr. Elam A. Drum $500 Memorial Scholarship to assist her in attending UNC/Chapel Hill. Rhiannon Michelle Salem of North Iredell High School will receive DWEF’s Dr. David E. Drum $500 Memorial Scholarship to assist her in attending Appalachian State University. Ivory Ray Steed of North Iredell High School will receive DWEF’s $300 Denelta Coley Self Memorial Scholarship to assist him in attending UNC/Charlotte.
Other recipients include Jenna Breann Menetrier of Bandys High School (Lenoir-Rhyne University), Riley Joshua Hatton of Alexander Central High School (Western Carolina University), Jason Lee Thomson (North Lincoln High School) and Gabriela Josena Dagenhart of Bandys High School (UNC/Chapel Hill).
The committee’s task was more challenging this year as decisions had to be made separately rather than in a group due to COVID-19 restrictions. Committee members have no information as to the personal identity of applicants or residence, high school, or college of their choice — only their credentials or qualifications as submitted in a four-page application with personal reference or recommendation and grade transcript.
DWEF refers to this as a “blind selection process” designed to assure fairness in the selection process.
Each year, DWEF board of directors and student recipients “are grateful for the contributions that enable DWEF to give scholarships to outstanding young people … but DWEF always ends up wishing there was more because there are always more worthy applicants than there are dollars to fund needed scholarships,” a release states.
The Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation is a ministry of the Drum-Wilkinson Clan. Scholarships are not restricted to family members and family members are not provided preferential treatment with the “blind process” used by DWEF. It is a 501-C-3 organization under the rules of the Internal Revenue Service.
