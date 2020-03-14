Duke Energy is suspending disconnection for those who can’t pay utility bills, according to a tweet from the company.
“Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” the tweet reads.
The suspension applies to customers in North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.
