Callie Ireland is the bookkeeper at Union Grove Elementary School.
Union Grove Principal Kelley James said that Ireland has “always kept a special eye out for our neediest students and helped to make sure they were able to attend field trips, had clothes to wear and food to eat. She has secured Christmas for many of our students and has reached out to community partners and friends to sponsor children throughout the years.”
About a month ago, Ireland received an email from an educational company called Edmentum. The Edmentum email blast let educators know that the company was eager to assist with technology licenses for students who needed online learning opportunities. On a whim, Ireland decided to email the folks at Edmentum and say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”
Ireland told Edmentum, “while we appreciate the offer to assist students with technology, right now our focus is on the whole child.” She shared that her “students’ needs are beyond educational … they are about the basic needs of the children … primarily hunger.”
Fast forward to the good part of this story. The team at Edmentum was touched by Ireland’s email, and they went to work. To this end, Edmentum and its foundation, We Can Learn, raised $4,200 to support families at Union Grove Elementary. Union Grove Elementary Principal Kelley James is excited to offer meals to Union Grove families.
“We’ve decided to use these funds to feed and assist our community,” she said. “We have identified 30 Union Grove Elementary families that have been the hardest hit by the stay-at-home orders.”
After working with local businesses, James said the following would be donated to the 30 families:
» $40 meal gift from Farmer’s Kitchen (a locally owned restaurant);
» $20 gift certificate from Howard’s Family Farm (locally owned family farm with fresh produce);
» $30 gas gift card
» $50 gift card from Food Lion.
Edmentum said they are just happy they could help.
“As an ‘Educator First’ company, we realize that all of the staff are difference makers in these situations,” stated Jamie Quinn, Edmentum’s North Carolina Partnership manager. “Though Mrs. Ireland is but one of the all-star employees at Union Grove Elementary, she had enough passion to organize a movement! This just goes to show how important every effort really is.
“Even as a company that provides personalized learning and digital content to K-12 students across the globe, we know that currently students’ needs are more than just educational. We are honored to have a chance to help all students across North Carolina and beyond but especially excited to get to be a part of helping Union Grove Elementary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.