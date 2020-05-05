Davis Regional Medical Center, Iredell Health System and Piedmont HealthCare began to offer elective surgeries again effective Monday, while Lake Norman Regional Medical Center plans to make the same move at a later date.
This comes after state officials told hospitals and surgical centers to cease non-urgent surgeries in late March.
Iredell Health System President and CEO John Green said Monday that medical staff worked for several weeks “to develop a plan for a safe, progressive resumption of elective cases.”
IHS noted “elective” is a broad term that can mean anything from a scheduled procedure to a necessary, time-specific surgery. It defines elective services as anything that is voluntarily scheduled that can be delayed without expected harm to a patient.
“This design has shorter elective cases with a very small likelihood of needing hospital admission starting first, and then with each few weeks adding on more complex cases with required inpatient stays,” Green said. “This resumption plan will only occur if there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and other supplies, and only as long as the volume of COVID-19 cases in Iredell County does not get to a higher volume with concerns for our capacity or patient safety.”
Green said that all potential procedure and surgery patients will be asked about their potential exposure to COVID-19, and have their temperature taken prior to their procedure.
“If there is any concern that the individual might be positive for COVID-19, they will not have surgery and will be directed to receive appropriate follow-up care first,” he added.
Davis is taking a similar stance. Officials said precautions like social distancing and regulated patient flow are in place to prevent infection and maintain a safe environment of care.
“As we reopen elective procedures, our physicians and caregivers are working diligently to keep every patient safe,” Chris Lariscy, MD, Davis Regional chief of staff, stated in a news release. “It is important to reschedule health care procedures that have been delayed so health conditions do not deteriorate.”
The medical center said it’s limiting the daily number of procedures being performed and earmarking a separate entrance just for those incoming patients. It also said visitor restrictions remain in effect, with exceptions for laboring mothers, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.
In addition to that, Davis is also grouping any patient it has that tests positive for the coronavirus in a unit separate from other patients.
Lake Norman Regional said it will begin some outpatient elective services May 11, and that the hospital is following Gov. Roy Cooper’s order allowing some elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals with a low or no-COVID-19 census.
On March 20, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, advised all hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers to cease non-urgent procedures by March 23.
“This is a critical strategy to help support our health care workers and conserve scarce resources as we respond to this pandemic,” she wrote in a letter to health care providers.
And as hospitals across the state choose to carefully resume non-urgent procedures, they’re being cautious.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients’ and caregivers’ health and safety have been our primary concern,” said Davis Regional CEO Josh Snow. “We are ramping up slowly to ensure safety for everyone. Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution to protect them.”
