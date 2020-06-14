Emergency crews are searching for a missing person on Lake Norman.
The call came in around 2:30 p.m. and crews were directed to an area off Mallbrook Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol reported pulling one person from the water but a second, a man in his 20s, was underwater and had not resurfaced.
Shepherds, Troutman, Mooresville and Sherrills Ford fire departments, North Carolina Wildlife and Iredell EMS responded to the incident.
The search is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
