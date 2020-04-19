Between the two of them, Angel Blackburn and Camila Flores have more than a decade of nursing experience. And they’re in an environment that needs it.
Both work in the emergency room of Iredell Memorial Hospital, a place that’s constantly changing gears. Through their roles, they work with patients suffering from a wide array of ailments. Nowadays, they are also on the front line when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.
“You have to be trained to comfort a family with a patient that’s very, very sick or be ready to be all hands in, and then reroute and go to the patient that has a very low severity, (like) stubbed a toe,” Flores said. “But regardless of the facts, we’re going to try to treat everybody with the same respect. Everybody came here for a reason and we’re going to try and care for them.”
And even though they aim for consistency in care, a nurse’s day could hardly be ever be described as consistent. Each of them works three 12-hour shifts over the course of a week, usually changing roles every four hours. They could be either be working directly with patients, or checking people into the ER by the severity of their visit.
“If you stubbed your toe and your toenail is about to fall off, we might put you in convenience care which is a little quicker,” Blackburn explains. “If you can’t breathe, then we’re going to take you to the back (where the main emergency rooms are).”
Flores and Blackburn say there’s a level of confidence in their profession. Part of that comes from a few years of studying; the other part comes from the ER mentality of teamwork. But in light of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers are being described almost like soldiers on the front lines of battle.
Blackburn said that was true even before COVID-19 became an issue.
“I don’t think we have ever not been on the front lines, especially in the ER,” she said. “We see a lot more things (and) there’s a lot that people don’t even realize (is happening) behind closed doors. I think the actual pandemic has brought more respect and more attention to the nurses and the health care workers.”
Nurses are trained for infectious disease, now they’re just taking extra steps to ensure their own health when a coronavirus patient is admitted.
Flores talked about part of coming every day now consists of having to undress before she gets into the house, ball up her clothes, carefully move into the house and take a shower as to limit any possible spread from coronavirus.
That level of hygiene, and being at the forefront of the pandemic because of a job, can add a level of anxiety in any home.
Flores, who has two young children, said she makes a point to keep work out of the house.
“It feels no different. Now, is there ever a worry in our head? Maybe, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to change anything. We’re still going to come (to work), treat our patients (and) go home,” she said.
“Whether it was a good day or a tough day at work I want to go home, relax and eat or whatever with them without having to worry. And I’ve made it known to them, they don’t ask any questions.”
Blackburn said she has two high school age children, and they usually know better than to ask about her day. She mentions there’s no class that teaches a nurse on how to separate their work life from their home life, but it’s crucial to find that balance.
“We’re usually fighting about what chores they didn’t do or who didn’t let the dog out,” she said of her after-work routine. “At my house, work stays at work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.