Needs and how to donate

FeedNC needs:

» Monetary donations, which can be made online at www.feednc.org

» Food

» Paper goods

» Household supplies.

Goods can also be donated through FeedNC’s wish list at www.amazon.com. For more information about FeedNC programs, services and ways to help, call 704-660-9010.

Fifth Street needs:

» Canned foods

» BBQ sauce

» Spaghetti sauce

» Eggs

» Quick grits

» Pasta

» Bread

» Disinfectant

» Hand sanitizer

» Meat

» Coffee

» Sugar

» Creamer

Contact Ashley Cannon at 704-872-7438 for information about doorstep pickup of donations.

Yokefellows Ministries Needs:

» Canned foods

» Hand sanitizer

» Apples and oranges

For more information, visit yokefellowministry.squarespace.com