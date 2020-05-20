Jonathan Gonzalez of Salisbury asked his grandparents, his uncle, his father, and his sister for help with a Powerball ticket. Turns out, that was a lucky call.
Gonzalez won $1 million.
“I had them each pick a number from one to 69,” Gonzalez said, according to a news release. “And those were the numbers I played.”
Gonzalez took his numbers to the Speedway off South Main Street in Salisbury and purchased his ticket.
Those lucky numbers matched all five white balls in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million to win the $1 million prize, the lottery stated in the release.
“I picked the Powerball number and that was the only one I didn’t match,” he laughed.
Gonzalez claimed his prize on Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $707,501, the lottery stated in the release.
He said he planned to share his good luck with the family members who helped him because a year ago they lost their home to a fire. He said he also planned to pay off his mortgage.
Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education, the release states. For details on how $7.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
