Reaching out into the community isn’t new to Hebron Baptist Church; however, with the pandemic, how they can help has had to take on a different look.
Rev. Darren Johnson, senior pastor of the Hebron Baptist in Statesville, shared that the church “always hosts a couple special events each year. This year, since we couldn’t do what we normally do, we decided to invest in providing a free meal to people in the Harmony area.”
Therefore, barbecue chicken and side items will be served to the first 1,000 people who show up June 20 at the former Northside Baptist Church, 3295 Harmony Highway, Harmony. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Other churches partnering with Hebron in this special event are Mount Vernon Baptist in Olin, Countryside Baptist and South River Baptist, both in Statesville, and Harmony Baptist, Harmony First Baptist, Clarksbury Methodist, Piney Grove Methodist and Mount Carmel, all of Harmony.
Rev. Johnson noted how thankful they are for the donation of the chicken by Mountaire Chicken, and the sides are being provided by the participating churches. Members of the various churches will be cooking on site.
“We wanted to share the love of Christ by providing a little relief to folks who may be struggling financially right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared Johnson. “In these stressful and difficult times, our prayer and hope is that we can glorify our Savior, Jesus Christ, by demonstrating the beauty of living and serving in community with other believers. We want the world to know that the Good News of Jesus Christ has the power to reconcile a lost and hurting world to God and to one another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.