Field of Flags will fly July 4 weekend

The Lowe’s YMCA field will be silent over this year’s Memorial Day weekend with the absence of the Field of Flags, usually presented by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, unlike in years past, due to the governor’s restrictions of gatherings of more than 10 people being held.
However, the annual placing of flags at the Lowe’s site is scheduled for the July 4 weekend, as the club will place 600 American flags on the grounds of the YMCA. Flags will fly from July 1-5.
The Field of Flags event, sponsored by BestCo, honors veterans through a program created by the Colonial Flag Foundation. People may purchase flags ($35) in honor or in memory of a veteran either online https://www.mooresvillelknexchange.org/ or by visiting Four Corners Framing and Gallery, 148 North Main St., Mooresville.
