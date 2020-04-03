Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Harmony Friday afternoon.
Harmony Fire Chief Todd Cranfill said that firefighters arrived within minutes of the blaze and the front of the garage was fairly involved. The structure is in the 4100 block of Harmony Highway.
He said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. It is not yet clear what started the fire.
Harmony, Union Grove and Lone Hickory fire departments along with the North Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS all responded.
