THUMBPICKERS WEEKEND
The NC/Iredell Musical Heritage Weekend will feature the thumbpicking style of playing a guitar.
WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, beginning at noon.
WHERE: Statesville Historical Collection, 212 N. Center St.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Mini-concerts will be held Friday with meet-and-greets with the artists and hors d’oeuvres. Saturday will feature workshops throughout the day. Those interested can bring an instrument and get instructions from the artists. The event is free and open to the public.
CATS AND MATS
Yoga and relaxation surrounded by adoptable kittens and cats from Iredell County Animal Services.
WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.
WHERE: Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Class will be taught by Jan Kay. All fitness levels are welcome to attend. Class is for ages 14 and older. Admission is an item donation to the Iredell County Animal Services. Items needed are pet food, litter, toys, or grooming supplies. Register by calling 704-878-3944, or email mwilkinson@statesvillenc.net.
MOVIE DAY
In honor of Dr. Seuss, the Statesville library will be showing “The Lorax”
WHEN: Saturday, 3-5 p.m.
WHERE: Iredell County Public Library, Statesville branch, 201 N. Tradd St.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Drop in and enjoy the movie. Free. One can bring their own snacks and drinks to enjoy during the film.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE
The Mooresville St. Patrick’s Day parade will feature dancers and pipers and more.
WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Main Street and Iredell Avenue.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? The parade will march south to Center Avenue. The parade will feature dancers from the Connick School of Irish Dance as well as the Ceol na Gael pipers, green cars, tumblers, entertainment and Mooresville Fire-Rescue Chief Curt Deaton as grand marshal. After the parade, the Connick School of Irish Dance will perform at 153 N. Main St.
BACKYARD PRUNING WORKSHOP
The Backyard Small Fruits Pruning Workshop is open to all, with registration.
WHEN: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
WHERE: Master Gardener Demonstration/Learning Garden behind the Iredell County Extension office, 444 Bristol Drive.
WHAT’S THE DEAL? Class size is limited to 20 participants. To save a spot, participants must register by calling (704) 878-0507.
