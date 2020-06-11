Food Lion customers have the opportunity to make a difference in their neighbors’ lives.
Through its Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food lion is asking customers to make a $5 donation to Feeding America and 30 of its member food banks located across the chain’s service area.
Six Food Lion suppliers — Campbells, Hormel, Kellogg’s, Pepsi Co., Seald Sweet and Tyson —will each donate up to 250,000 units of product to help fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.
To participate, customers take one of the backpack-shaped hangtags from the Summers Without Hunger display through June 30, and hand it to the cashier at checkout, or select the item while placing their home delivery or pickup order through Food Lion To Go at shop.foodlion.com.
Food Lion Feeds will then donate that $5 to the member food bank closest to that store and to Feeding America.
Each $5 donation customers make in their local Food Lion store triggers a product donation from each of the participating vendors.
“At Food Lion, nourishing our neighbors is at the core of everything we do, and we’re excited to offer customers who are able to join with us in the fight against hunger another way to care for the towns and cities we all call home,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion, in a news release.
“We sincerely appreciate these six great vendors for partnering with us to help meet the increased need many of our neighbors are facing.
“We’re looking forward to partnering with these vendors and our customers to make a big difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”
To help kick off the campaign and address the unprecedented need food banks are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the six participating brands made donations to several local food banks last week, including:
» Campbells: 100,000 units of Lance crackers, peanuts and popcorn
» Hormel: 48,000 units of Hormel Chunk Chicken
» Kellogg’s: 250,000 Nutri-Grain bars, cereals and other foods
» Pepsi Co.: 100,000 bottles of Aquafina water
» Seald Sweet: 100,000 clementines
» Tyson: 100,000 units of Tyson Chicken
Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger in the towns and cities it serves, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.