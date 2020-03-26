Food Lion Feeds is donating $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to provide more than 3,000 boxes of food and supplies for local families in need.
The Second Harvest Food Bank's service area includes Iredell County.
"Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do, and we know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “Hunger is a lot closer than you think, and that’s why we’ve always been committed to fighting food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. That need is heightened right now, and we want our neighbors to know they can count on us during this unprecedented time. We’ll continue to stay closely connected to our community partners and ensure we do everything we can to help provide stability in the weeks and months ahead.”
The donation is part of $600,000 in pledged donations the retailer has made to help its neighbors in need as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a release states.
“Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina would like to thank Food Lion Feeds for their generous support as we struggle to meet the additional requests for food caused by COVID-19. This is a time of unprecedented need and we applaud partners like Food Lion for taking a leadership role in making sure everyone in our region has enough to eat,” said CEO Kay Carter.
A total of 5.5 million seniors in America -- and one in seven children -- across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint are food insecure, the release states. Of the overall donation, $500,000 will go directly to community partners serving towns and cities in the communities where Food Lion operates. The additional $100,000 will be donated to Feeding America to support its overall response efforts.
