Amid a pandemic causing mass layoffs and furloughs, the need for food is larger than ever. Several local nonprofits working to address that find themselves also needing some help.
“I’ve worked in nonprofit for 15 to 20 years,” said Neil Furr, director at Yokefellow Ministry in Statesville. “This is nothing I’d ever thought I would see.”
Furr said that the thrift store at Yokefellow is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, cutting off what was its main source of funding for their food pantry.
FeedNC runs exclusively on private donations and grants, and Executive Director Lara Ingram said their model is struggling in an economy riddled by the coronavirus.
“It’s concerning long-term that we won’t have the support that we currently have,” Ingram said.
They are not alone. Restrictions related to the coronavirus are affecting many of the nonprofits trying to feed people across the county.
The store at Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony is essentially closed until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems it safe for businesses to return to their usual functions. It is only open to serve food boxes on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The only donations it is taking are food, diapers and money.
Christy Cornacchio, acting executive director at Mooresville Christian Mission, said that their building is closed to the public and that their pantry is currently drive-thru only.
Iredell Christian Ministries has restrictions in place as well.
“In an effort to keep our volunteers, employees, and clients safe from the spread of coronavirus, we will be asking clients to sign in at the door, then wait in their cars. Employees and volunteers will prepare boxes of food and bring them to the door for pick-up. ICM will be following this procedure until further notice,” its website states.
Iredell Christian Ministries has also suspended its free food Friday program until further notice, its website indicates.
FeedNC in Mooresville has closed its dining room to the public, Ingram said.
Despite these restrictions, nonprofits said they are serving many more people than before the pandemic began.
“The first two days were absolute chaos,” Furr at Yokefellow said. He said they now have a system in place to meet the increasing demand for food.
He said Yokefellow is delivering food to people who can’t leave their home. He said those that they deliver to are grateful for their service.
“It’s make you sad and happy in a way,” Furr said.
Furr said that people can call Yokefellow to ask if they can deliver to someone who they believe is in need and can’t access food on their own.
Cornacchio said that they are serving five to 10 new clients a week with many return clients.
Ingram said that FeedNC is serving more than 900 people a week and delivering food to 35 people a week.
She said applications, which can be made on its website, have doubled since the pandemic began.
Applicants, if accepted, are assigned an hour block at their drive-thru food pantry hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They are also doing emergency food pantry hours on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone, not just applicants, can attend these hours.
Ingram said that the food boxes given at the pantry hours contain anywhere from $75 to $100 worth of groceries.
They are also giving out sandwiches and other deli items outside their building every day. FeedNC is accepting cash donations on their website.
“Cash is extremely helpful,” Ingram said.
She also said food donations are greatly needed as those donations have decreased due to grocery stores struggling to keep stock amid the growing demand.
“There’s nothing anyone could bring us that we don’t need in the form of food,” Ingram said.
Food donations can be brought in-person outside the FeedNC building in Mooresville.
Ingram also said that FeedNC needs volunteers since it is operating at a larger scale to meet the need in the community.
“We’ve managed thus far day-to-day, but we definitely need volunteers,” Ingram said.
Cornacchio said that they have set up an emergency response fund and are looking for contributions. The fund would assist those impacted by the pandemic.
Both FeedNC and Mooresville Christian Mission have Amazon wish lists that people can purchase from and donate to the organizations.
Iredell Christian Ministries is asking for monetary donations, canned or boxed food and prayer.
By purchasing through Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina, it can use a $1 donation to put five pounds of food into distribution, its website indicates.
It is also limiting volunteers in its building.
Yokefellow is accepting donations to the food pantry and the thrift store.
Furr said that these donations have helped keep the pantry running.
He also said churches have helped, donating more than they did before the pandemic. United Way has also donated to help Yokefellow.
“We’re not alone in this effort,” Furr said. “There’s others.”
Ingram said that she was thankful to the community for providing help in a great time of need.
“The community has rallied around trying help others as much as possible,” Ingram said. “It’s been astounding how supportive the community has been.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.