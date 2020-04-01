Ann Harris and Marcy Cloaninger said they foster dogs for one simple reason.
“It saves lives,” Harris said.
The two women foster dogs for a small rescue called Troutman Canine, a rescue few people realize exists.
That’s because the founder of Troutman Canine, Joyce Deal, said she doesn’t like to draw attention to herself and prefers to focus on the mostly special-needs dogs she takes into her rescue.
She said she started Troutman Canine more than six years ago when she helped get a dog in her neighborhood out of a bad situation.
“They moved and left the dog,” she said. Her work to get the dog into a better situation was an awakening to the problem. “I was so happy that the dog got taken care of but it awakened me to the idea that not all dogs get that chance,” she said.
And she learned many rescues are overburdened so she did the research and formed Troutman Canine, a 501©(3) organization.
Deal said Troutman Canine pulls dogs from the Iredell County Animal Shelter, and many of the ones she gets are special needs or are older. While they await adoption, they are housed with the three active fosters, including Harris and Cloaninger.
Harris, who has been fostering dogs for a number of rescues since 2010, said she is currently taking care of five of the 11 dogs in Troutman Canine’s care. She was fostering a fifth, Chesnee, who is now with Cloaninger. That’s because they discovered Chesnee does not like men with beards, and Harris’ husband fits that description.
During her 10 years of fostering, Harris has given more than 240 dogs a temporary home.
Harris said her four fosters include a 10-year-old rat terrier, Rosie, a terrier named Avery, Olive, a small terrier mix and Sophie, a Chihuahua. Cloaninger, who works at animal control and fosters for other groups as well as Troutman Canine, is taking care of Chesnee, who despite who fear for men with beards, is otherwise a sweet dog.
Like Harris, Cloaninger is a veteran foster. She said she started fostering greyhounds for a local rescue and she also began volunteering at animal control which eventually led to her working there.
To say she takes her work home with her would be an understatement. She’s given a number of dogs a temporary home.
Deal said she wishes more people would step forward to foster. Fostering provides a chance to address behavior or health issues and to learn more about the dogs to pass along to adoptive families.
”A lot of dogs are timid and fosters help them learn to trust people,” she said.
Some of the dogs that Troutman Canine rescues are what Deal called Hospice dogs.
They might not get adopted but they live out their lives in the care of Deal or one of her fosters.
“We’d love to get more fosters,” Deal said. “I have seven (dogs) at a time at my house.”
Troutman Canine funds medical care and food for the dogs in foster care.
To do that, they accept donations by mail or at events at Harris-Teeter in Mooresville. Those events are temporarily on hold because of the coronavirus spread.
It was at Harris-Teeter, Deal said, that she experienced what she called one of her best success stories. She had a pit bull mix that needed a home and an employee spotted the dog and adopted it.
“I still keep up with him,” she said.
While she tries to save as many dogs as possible, the limited number of fosters limits the number of dogs she or her fosters can take care of.
Fostering can be tough for some people. Harris admits she’s a foster failure deciding one of the dogs she was taking care of was in its permanent home.
Despite the heartache of saying goodbye to their fosters, both Harris and Cloaninger said they know that means they can give another dog a chance at a forever home.
Cloaninger said seeing the dogs placed with a loving family makes the sadness of saying goodbye worthwhile.
For more information email troutmancaninerescue@yahoo.com.
