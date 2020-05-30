A local Boy Scout troop has given the organization’s highest award recently.
New Salem United Methodist Church, the charter organization of BSA Troop 363, hosted 150 guests, including members of the troop, church, family and friends, to recognize the achievement of four young men.
Wyatt Adkins, Ryan Butler, Charles Kelley and Ben Simiele, having excelled in leadership and service in their community, were conferred the highest award in scouting, the rank of Eagle Scout.
Wyatt Andrew Adkins
Adkins began his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub in Pack 363. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Award, the Arrow of Light, March 12, 2013.
While a member of Troop 363 Wyatt completed 34 merit badges and 140 hours of volunteer service in the community, earning him a Gold Eagle Palm.
He received the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping, having completed over 60 nights of camping.
He was elected into Scouting’s Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow, and completed his Ordeal. He attended NYLT, National Youth Leadership Training, and returned to serve on NYLT staff twice.
For Adkins’ Eagle Scout Project, he led fellow scouts and volunteers to provide a scouting experience to exceptional children from North Iredell High School, helping them build Pinewood Derby cars and giving an opportunity to race them. This project resulted in 436 hours of service to the community.
Adkins completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review Oct. 21, 2019, and his Eagle Court of Honor was on Feb. 29.
Ryan Grant Butler
Butler began his scouting journey as a Wolf Cub in Pack 363. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Rank, the Arrow of Light, March 12, 2013.
While a member of Troop 363 Butler completed 33 merit badges and over 100 hours of volunteer service within the community, earning him a Gold Eagle Palm.
He received the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping, having completed over 60 nights of camping.
Butler was elected by his peers into Scouting’s Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow, and completed his Ordeal. He also attended NYLT, National Youth Leadership Training.
For his Eagle Scout Project, he led fellow scouts and volunteers to complete 225 hours of service installing dugout benches in the new baseball field at Cool Spring Elementary School.
Butler completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review Sept. 16, 2019, and his Eagle Court of Honor was on Feb. 29.
Charles William Kelley
Kelley began his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub in Pack 363. While a Cub Scout he earned the Parvuli Dei Award, a religious award for Catholic Cub Scouts. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Rank, the Arrow of Light, March 12, 2013.
While a member of Troop 363, Kelley completed 36 merit badges and 56 hours of volunteer service within the community, earning him a Silver Eagle Palm.
He received the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping, having completed over 64 nights of camping.
For his Eagle Scout Project, he led fellow scouts and volunteers to complete 141 hours of service installing a gazebo and picnic table in the North Iredell High School Senior Courtyard.
Kelley completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review Nov. 18, 2019, and his Eagle Court of Honor was on Feb.29
Benjamin Robert Simiele
Simiele began his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub in Pack 363. He earned Cub Scouting’s Highest Rank, the Arrow of Light, March 12, 2013.
While a member of Troop 363 he completed 24 merit badges and 80 hours of volunteer service within the community, earning him a Bronze Eagle Palm.
He received the World Conservation Award and the National Outdoor Achievement Award for Camping, having completed 46 nights of camping.
Simiele was elected by his peers into Scouting’s Honor Society, The Order of the Arrow, and completed his Ordeal.
For his Eagle Scout Project, he built a handicap accessible horse mounting ramp at Rock Creek Ranch. This project led his fellow scouts and volunteers to contribute 253 hours of service to our community.
Simiele completed his Eagle Scout Board of Review Oct. 21, 2019, and his Eagle Court of Honor was on Feb. 29.
