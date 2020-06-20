They are from four different high schools in the county — but they all share two things in common.
One is a love for softball and history of playing in Statesville’s recreation league. The second is the shared senior-year experience of being unable to finish school in a physical building or to enjoy other aspects of that final semester of school.
Still, they found a unique and special way to commemorate their senior year.
South Iredell’s Jerzy Baker, Statesville High’s Destiny McIntosh, West Iredell’s Madison Dyson and North Iredell’s Demesha Redmon spent some time taking what they now refer to as a series of unity photos to show support for one another in an unusual graduation season.
The four have a shared love of softball, having played with and against one another over the years. Primarily, though, they’ve found themselves in the altered world where in-person schooling ended abruptly as the coronavirus pandemic struck, and graduations were delayed or became drive-thru affairs — or both.
So in a season of disappointment, this was a bright spot for these graduating seniors.
It was Demesha Redmon’s mom who came up with the idea initially. She did so, she said, as a way to make Demesha’s senior year “worthwhile.”
“She was an early graduate and when COVID-19 happened, every first and last she was supposed to have was taken from her. All the memories she was supposed to have she lost,” Sarah Phillips said. “So I wanted to make her some more memories, but new memories. I wanted her to know that even though the world had come to a stop she still deserved to have her senior year.”
She reached out to Krista Baker, Jerzy’s mom, and said she wanted someone from each high school to make it special. Together they knew someone from each high school and then they worked to come up with a date.
“It really was supposed to be something fun but it turn into a Unity shoot,” Phillips said. “We were uniting all these girls, from different schools, different backgrounds, different walks and paths in life to show we all can come together in a time of chaos and still be happy and have fun!”
And fun it was.
“I was excited about it because I was missing out on the chance to take my actual senior picture with my school,” Demesha says. “So the idea of getting to wear my cap and gown made me happy!”
“It was pretty nice. It was cool,” Madison says.
And uplifting.
“I was looking forward to graduation and all this COVID stuff came and that just put me down, it put me in a rough place but with all of these people coming together and doing the cards and the Adopt-A-Senior stuff that has really helped lift my spirits a lot,” Jerzy said.
Madison agreed.
“It was a lot different,” she said. “… Not getting to play my senior season. … I played cheerleading this year; I’m glad I actually got a senior night with one of my sports.”
She knew Demesha from playing together and Destiny from the other team, but “since we all go to different schools and we live a pretty good distance away from each other, we try to stay in contact through social media.”
Demesha has known Madison since elementary school, where they played softball together. Jerzy has known Demesha since she was young as well.
And now they have this special moment to share.
As they prepare to head off to college, the photo shows another shared moment among this group of friends.
Jerzy Baker plans to attend Mitchell Community College for basic courses before transferring to a university to study marine biology and music.
Destiny McIntosh plans to attend Averett University and major in nursing and play volleyball, according to Baker.
Madison Dyson plans to attend the University of North Carolina Pembroke on a softball scholarship and major in nursing.
Demesha Redmon plans to study physical therapy at Mitchell Community College.
All, though, will now have a moment to reflect on one of the final, unique moments of their senior year.
“It means a new but different chapter in my life,” Demesha said of the photo. “We all had a plan but this year’s plan was changed. So taking these pictures started a new chapter for me, showing me that my future could still be bright, it meant unity and if we stand together, then anything was possible.”
Jerzy agreed. As she prepares to begin her college career, she had one last moment that was sort of close to a regular high-school moment — but not exactly.
“It means that I know that there are other people out there supporting us and even though we’re all going through this, we’re all together as one dealing with this, dealing with these rough times and these hard times and we can all be there for each other if we’re going through something or if we just need someone to talk to we can always be there for each other,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.