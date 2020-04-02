Employees at Logan’s Roadhouse in Statesville are not among those who lost their jobs with the restaurant chain as the Glenway Drive location is a franchised store, said Logan’s general manager Robert Hayes.
CraftWorks Holdings Inc., the company which owns company-operated Logan’s restaurants, fired most of its 18,000 employees due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The location in Statesville was not affected by these changes because it is franchised and not operated by CraftWorks.
Hayes said that the Logan’s in Statesville paid two weeks of furlough to its employees.
He said that they were in active communication with their employees to determine what is best for them.
Currently, Logan’s in Statesville is serving take-out only, like most other restaurants that are not a drive-thru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not going to say it’s easy, but we’re adapting,” Hayes said. “Just trying to keep business alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.