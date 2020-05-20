One of the costs of the coronavirus pandemic is that some beloved things are canceled. Everything from watching basketball to sitting down to a meal at a favorite restaurant is on hold right now.
And some are missing out on those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. High school seniors have lost moments like prom, senior appreciation weeks and the fanfare of traditional graduations. And while the class of 2020 was losing out on high school staples, Stephanie Faw saw an opportunity.
Faw is a teacher in McDowell County and had seen several programs pop up where community members “adopt” high school seniors by giving them individualized presents. She’s also a North Iredell High School Class of 2000 graduate, and after adopting two students in McDowell County, she figured she could persuade some of her fellow alumni to do the same.
“What a way to give by enlisting my graduating class to adopt a senior,” Faw said.
So Faw said one Saturday in late April she started an Adopt-a-Senior page for North Iredell high, encouraging those able to pick a high school senior — or seniors — and give a gift of any kind. By the following Wednesday, Faw said more than 200 students had been adopted.
And the idea has since spread like wildfire. Faw said she’s had people across the county reach out to her about starting an Adopt-a-Senior program for their schools.
Tennille Sherrill is a counselor for the Agriculture & Science Early College. She said ASEC started its Adopt-a-Senior page a few days after the North Iredell one was created. This year also marks the school’s first graduating class; the program was founded in 2016.
Sherrill said the school’s 13 graduating seniors were all adopted within a day, but the staff decided to go a little bit further by delivering personalized gift baskets. She added that might be something the school continues to do for its future graduates.
As for what’s actually being given out, contents have ranged from candy to gift cards to college memorabilia for seniors taking the next step in their education. Faw said she heard of one adoptee receiving a cap and gown since it’s something they couldn’t normally afford. One special thing that appeared in the ASEC gift baskets was a set of framed pictures dedicated to each graduate.
Aimee Adkins, who works as a fifth-grade teacher at Cool Spring Elementary School, decided to get involved after her son Wyatt was adopted. It wasn’t long until Adkins had 12 seniors.
“You just kind of get caught up in it,” she said.
Adkins said the graduates she signed up for are a mix of her son’s friends, but also some kids she hasn’t seen in years.
Abigail Caldwell is another North Iredell graduate, and was lucky enough to get several gifts from both people she knew, and a few strangers. Caldwell said she spent a lot of time sharing the Facebook page to make sure her fellow seniors weren’t being forgotten this year.
“It’s so important to me because we’re missing out on all the fun things of being a senior,” she said.
Caldwell said she got some of her favorite snacks, and some school supplies for next year. She’s planning on continuing her education at Caldwell Community College next school year.
For Faw, she said it’s a good day in the Raider Nation to see that kids at her alma mater are being taken care of and that there’s a community beyond high school.
“You’re gonna miss your sports, you’re gonna miss your prom,” she said. “It’s about showing these kids there’s a community that cares about them.”
