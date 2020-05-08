The pandemic may have forced the organizers to postpone a large get-together to recognize veterans, but it didn’t dampen their enthusiasm or desire to make this event happen.
Originally scheduled for last weekend, the Great American Get Together is now set for Aug. 15, and Thursday, the event’s “wildcat” sponsor, Gander RV, presented a $3,000 check to get things going.
The event is being organized by Tribute to the Troops-North Carolina and American Legion Post 65. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Signal Hill Mall.
Donny Bradley, a member of Tribute to the Troops who is serving as the assistant coordinator, said the get-together will feature a car and bike show, a kids zone with animals from Zootastic, food vendors and displays of military equipment.
He said the military displays will include a deuce-and-a-half and a helicopter used to transport troops during the Vietnam War.
Bradley said the delay in holding the event did not discourage organizers. If anything, he said, it whetted the appetite of those who wanted to attend.
“It’s going to be bigger,” he said Thursday. They are expecting between 200 and 500 participants in the car and bike show.
One of the features will also be music by Statesville’s Rockie Lynne, who is serving as the main organizer of the event.
He said there are still plans to honor deceased veterans with a wall-type recognition. New recruits and first responders will also be honored.
