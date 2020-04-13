North Carolina gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.67 per gallon as of Monday, a news release from GasBuddy reported.
The organization daily surveys 6,092 stations. Gas prices in North Carolina were 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and were 99.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago as the state continues to operate under a stay-at-home order.
The lowest price in the state Monday is $1.15 per gallon while the highest was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.94 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.83 per gallon as of Monday.
The national average was down 42.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 100.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks.
“And good news for consumers- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices — not even one bit,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers.
“The aim is exactly that — keep production online — which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, “I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows.”
