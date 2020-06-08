Gas prices still remain relatively low across the region, but they are starting to rise. With summer underway, and the coronavirus restrictions lifting, the gas prices have started to climb slightly. They still remain below the average of recent years.
Across the state, gas prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.84 per gallon as of Monday, according to survey company GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,092 stations.
Gas prices in North Carolina are 20.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but remain 65.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina is priced at $1.49 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, with the average at $2.02 per gallon as of Monday.
The national average is up 19.8 cents per gallon from a month ago but also remains below average by 72.5 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.
So how much have gas prices changed in recent years?
Here is a look at historical gasoline prices in North Carolina and the national average over the past 10 years:
June 8, 2019: $2.50 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.75 per gallon)
June 8, 2018: $2.75 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.93 per gallon)
June 8, 2017: $2.18 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.35 per gallon)
June 8, 2016: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.36 per gallon)
June 8, 2015: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.75 per gallon)
June 8, 2014: $3.58 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.66 per gallon)
June 8, 2013: $3.39 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.64 per gallon)
June 8, 2012: $3.39 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.55 per gallon)
June 8, 2011: $3.63 per gallon (U.S. average: $3.74 per gallon)
June 8, 2010: $2.63 per gallon (U.S. average: $2.69 per gallon)
“It’s no surprise that gasoline prices have increased for the sixth straight week as gasoline demand has hit its highest level since early March as Americans are returning to the roads,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC extending its large oil production cuts until at least July, oil prices continue to rally. In Sunday evening trade, a barrel of WTI crude oil briefly touched $40 per barrel, the highest level in months thanks to rebounding demand for oil and gasoline as well as the previous production cuts.
While I don’t see oil’s strength holding too long given that oil demand remains 20-25% below a year ago, I believe the anxiety pushing oil prices up is coming from the fact that the economy may be recovering quicker than most anticipated. For now, motorists will likely continue to see gas prices rising for the weeks ahead.”
