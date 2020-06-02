North Carolina gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $1.81 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,092 stations. Gas prices in North Carolina are 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 74.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97 per gallon as of Monday. The national average was up 20.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 84.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in North Carolina and the national average going back 10 years are:
June 1, 2019: $2.55 per gallon
June 1, 2018: $2.78 per gallon
June 1, 2017: $2.20 per gallon
June 1, 2016: $2.25 per gallon
June 1, 2015: $2.60 per gallon
June 1, 2014: $3.60 per gallon
June 1, 2013: $3.39 per gallon
June 1, 2012: $3.45 per gallon
June 1, 2011: $3.67 per gallon
June 1, 2010: $2.66 per gallon
“The pace of increases has begun to throttle back over the last week in most states as gasoline demand’s recovery has slowed, keeping prices from matching their rapid pace from just a couple weeks ago.
Prices will continue to move in lock-step with the coronavirus situation, so it remains challenging to know where prices will go in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices saw another weekly rise, closing last week at over $35 per barrel due to a collision between oil production cuts and gasoline demand in the U.S. which has been on the mend, leading oil’s rally.
The recovery in gas prices is likely to continue, though at a slower pace than what we’ve seen, with $2 per gallon likely coming in the next week or two.”
