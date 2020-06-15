Martha Starnes of Gastonia took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and ended up winning a $100,000 prize.
Starnes stopped at the Omni Mart on South Union Road in Gastonia and bought a single $300,000,000 Supreme Riches ticket.
She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, Starnes took home $70,759.
The $300,000,000 Supreme Riches game launched in April 2019 with four top prizes of $10 million, six $1 million prizes and 15 $100,000 prizes. One $10 million prize, one $1 million prize and five $100,000 prizes remain to be won.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million per year for education. For details on how $13.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Gaston County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.