Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is keeping girls connected across its 40-county region — and beyond — with its new virtual programming options.
Every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., Girl Scouts and anyone who is interested can tune into Facebook Live workshops with topics ranging anywhere from STEM and gardening to life skills and family game night. They even host a weekly campfire on Thursday evenings.
“We launched our virtual programming in mid-March and since then have seen an exponential increase in our social media following, not only from our local girls, but from across the country and around the world in some cases,” said Lane Cook, CEO of the group. “We want everyone to know that unlike other activities, Girl Scouting has not been canceled. We are still offering ways for girls to connect, engage, learn and explore right from their homes, even when meeting in-person is not an option.”
Adding to their virtual lineup, GSCP2P is also hosting virtual open houses to get new girls interested and involved in the organization and will be launching several virtual troops in the months of April and May. The Virtual Open House schedule runs through Sunday, May 10, and includes:
» Sundays at 8 p.m.
» Mondays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
» Wednesdays at 7 a.m.
» Fridays at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Interested families who want to learn more can register for a Virtual Open House by visiting https://bit.ly/3c7gOPb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.