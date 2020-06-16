After 24 years of service, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina President and CEO Art Gibel has announced his plans to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2021. The search for Gibel’s replacement will commence immediately, led by executive search firm Capital Development Services.
Gibel became president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina (Goodwill) in 2006, after serving nine years on the organization’s Board of Directors. During his tenure as CEO, Goodwill increased the number of persons served annually from 9,603 to 51,183, expanded retail operations from 23 to 49 stores, and increased annual revenue from $29.2 million to $72.3 million.
“Goodwill has experienced tremendous growth under Art’s leadership,” said Goodwill Board Chair Linda Wood. “He has been a tireless champion for Goodwill’s mission and has spearheaded numerous strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations. These partnerships have and will continue to exponentially increase Goodwill’s impact in the communities it serves.”
