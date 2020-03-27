North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stay-in-place order Friday afternoon.
Enforcement will begin Monday. Leaving home will only be allowed for essentials like food, medication and outdoor exercise.
“Although we are physically apart, we must take these steps together in spirit,” Cooper said.
Cooper said North Carolina is now a widespread transmission state. Some people who have the coronavirus do not know how they caught it.
People should also continue to keep a 6-foot distance between each other. Cooper encouraged people to follow the order before Monday.
“We will not forget those who have lost their livelihoods in this crisis,” Cooper said.
The state has filed 200,000 unemployment claims, many of which are citing the pandemic as the reason for their unemployment. Cooper said unemployment benefits will begin to be distributed next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.