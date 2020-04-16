Nicole Witt wanted to help children who might not get to eat.
So Witt, owner of LKN Blends & Bowls, decided to donate meals to people who have been impacted by COVID-19. She first wanted to make sure children would continue to eat, but upon learning they will receive food from the schools, she remained resolute to help others who were losing their jobs or anyone in need to feed their families.
An idea stemmed from a comment one of her vendor’s made that no store had meat or chicken, so why didn’t she buy and sell the meal.
A smoothie and juice bar and vegetarian/vegan restaurant, Witt said her business doesn’t sell meat but she could buy it from her vendor at wholesale prices and then distribute it to those in need.
What started as an idea to help others is now in the process of becoming a nonprofit, Witt shared, called Friends Feeding Families.
Donations first began on March 25 and, thus far, Witt says “we have fed 170 families with each receiving five to seven days’ worth of food, which includes either frozen hamburger or chicken.”
She also purchases lots of pasta, rice, eggs, fruit, “whatever I can buy from my vendor that can go far,” she said.
These items are then portioned out and pre-packaged for people to either pick up at the local restaurant, which is located at 647 Brawley School Road, Suite 102, Mooresville, or it can be delivered to those unable to get there.
Witt has been getting the word out about the food donations by posting them on her Facebook page and her business site, letting people know that if they need food, they can come by every day to get it. She does ask that people text her at 704-778-6033 and tell her how many are in the family so she can have the meals ready for pick-up and people can be in and out quickly. The meals can be delivered as well, she noted.
Witt praised her “amazing volunteers” who have helped with getting the meals packaged and ready to share. One such volunteer doing deliveries is Steve Goodrich, owner of LKN Plumbing.
A LKN Blends and Bowls customer, Goodrich saw Witt one day with all the packaged food and making her list. Witt said he told her “he wanted to help out.”
“I was looking for something to do and give back,” said Goodrich. “It was nice of her to let me partner with her.”
Not only does he make deliveries, but he also helps package the groceries, and he donates $25 for any service call he makes with his business to Witt and her cause to continue helping feed families in need. He can be reached at steve@lknplumbing.com.
“I wanted to do something to give back and found her and it’s a perfect fit,” Goodrich shared. “It is very fulfilling and great to help people. It puts a big smile on their face.”
The list of volunteers continues to grow. Witt started with other yoga instructors that she teaches with, and this weekend she said she has volunteers “come from all over, including the Langtree School system.”
On Saturday, Witt will be hosting a drive-thru cookout at the Brawley School Road restaurant from 12:30-3:30 p.m., or until the food runs out. Those coming are to remain in their vehicle and someone will come to serve them in order to maintain social distancing. Plates will be sold on a donation basis with the proceeds going back to Friends Feeding Families. Those unable to pay will be given a plate at no charge.
Not only does her group provide food to those in need, but they also offer words of encouragement, Witt said, as they give away pieces of paper that have positive affirmation on them.
Witt gets that encouragement back to those who they provide for, she noted.
“The gratefulness of the people who get the food is what keeps me going. It has just thrilled me. I know that God will watch my back and we’ll all go full circle,” she shared.
Those who would like to provide a monetary donation to help continue feeding those in need can call Witt at 704-778-6033 or visit her store, which according to the Facebook page is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
