Donny Bradley said he believes an event in May will be one of the biggest in Statesville in recent years.
The Great American Get Together is set for May 2 at Signal Hill Mall and is being put together by American Legion Post 65 and Tribute to the Troops. The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is going to be the biggest thing Statesville has seen in years,” Bradley, event coordinator and member of Tribute to the Troops-North Carolina, said.
The get-together will feature a car and bike show, live music from Statesville’s Rockie Lynne, a kids zone with animals from Zootastic, food vendors and a 50/50 raffle.
But the main features for the get-together are recognition of veterans, from those who have passed away to the young recruits headed out for boot camp. Bradley said there will be a wall-type recognition of deceased veterans and a send-off ceremony for the new recruits.
First responders will also be recognized.
Bradley said they have a deuce-and-a-half as well as a helicopter used to transport troops during the Vietnam War on display.
“It still has the bullet holes in it,” he said.
Bradley said the main sponsor for the get-together is Gander Mountain RV and others have signed on as well. However, he said, sponsors are still being sought.
The organizers are also still looking for those interested in participating in the bike and car show and/or those wanting to be a vendor at the event. The fee for vendors is $50 and sponsorship packages vary.
For more information visit Tribute to the Troops-North Carolina on Facebrook or call Bradley at 704-902-1152.
