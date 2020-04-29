Kristy Smyre said being in the food service business has long been a dream.
“I grew up in the restaurant business,” she said. “My dad, brother and I had Bowman’s Seafood (in Carolina Beach) for more than 30 years and it’s still there.”
Smyre’s dream recently came true, sort of. She and her husband, Jody, brought a food truck and established GrillMore Food Trailer.
And just like her beginnings in the food industry, she’s included her children in the business.
“I want to show them how to manage a business and what it entails,” she said.
The food truck is not the only thing the Smyres share with their children. Jody is a former paramedic and now the county’s emergency management coordinator. Kristy is a paramedic with Iredell EMS.
And their adult children are involved in various types of service as first responders. Kaitlyn Johnson, like her mother, is a paramedic. Son Dillon Patterson is a Statesville Police Department officer. Daughter Andi Johnson is a nurse, and daughter Destiny Bowman is preparing to become a dental hygienist.
The two youngest, Jenna and Nathan Smyre, are still at home.
Smyre said she’s pleased to see their children involved in helping others and she sees involving them in the new food truck business as another way to serve their community.
Buying and operating a food truck has been in the back of Smyre’s mind for several years, but late last year she saw a chance, or Jody did. She said Jody was checking Facebook’s marketplace and saw a food truck for sale. At first, she said, they were skeptical due to the price. The food truck was a 2019 model and priced below what they knew was a fair market value.
“We thought that has to be a typo or something,” she said.
They decided to get in touch and see what happened. They met the owner at Signal Hill Mall and became instant friends, Smyre said.
Smyre said she thought the sticking point might be convincing Jody, who likes to research and compare prices before making a decision.
“I’m quite the opposite,” she said.
Smyre said she knew this food truck was destined to be theirs. She said the Smyres shared a connection through their strong faith.
“It was a very spiritual experience,” she said.
As they looked inside the truck, Jody suggested they step outside for a minute. Kristy was adamant this truck was meant for them.
“I said we have to do this today,” she said. And that convinced Jody to forego his usual research-and-comparison shopping.
They bought the truck and began the process of making it their own, as well as getting the proper permitting and inspections. They were able to begin serving their first meals just a few weeks ago.
And their first few jobs were for colleagues in public safety and churches. They will be at Cool Springs Fire Department May 7.
“We’re trying to stay in Statesville as much as we can,” she said. “Our vision is for lunch at different industries. But we’re open to doing events. We want to do lunches for workers at a good price.”
She said all of their children wanted to be a part of the business and work as their schedules allow.
“All of the kids are wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “It’s pretty neat.”
Smyre said spending time as a family makes this enterprise even more special.
“We’re spending time as a family and having a good time,” she said.
Smyre said the food truck business isn’t a whole lot different than her job as a paramedic.
Taking care of people’s needs is vital in both careers, she said. “I like to see people happy,” she said.
