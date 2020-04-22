Sometimes there are things everyone takes for granted.
Like being able to run out to the store at any time to pick up some forgotten item. Or to count on that item, barring something truly unique, being available whenever we are ready. That there will be people on hand to help us out when the shelf is empty. That cashiers will be waiting to check us out quickly, and in a friendly fashion.
These days, though, nothing should be taken for granted. Among the many impacts of the coronavirus outbreak in our community, a noticeable one is the change to grocery stores in the area — and the people working in those in an effort to add a step of normalcy in a changing world.
For the people working at those stores, and their families, it’s an uncertain time. One where change has become routine — and where you never know the status of the person handing you the money. And, on a lighter note, one where paper products have suddenly become the hottest-selling item of the month.
Jeremey Smith is a high school senior working part time in the deli of a grocery store.
Elizabeth Todd is a 20-year veteran at Walmart, watching as the business she knows inside out changes dramatically. Kristin Smith is the mom of the teen working face to face with the public through a pandemic.
While each must have concerns, they don’t talk of any risk to their own health. They are literally on the frontlines, helping the community eat and live and hold onto a small piece of their routine. Their businesses keep people employed in the area. They and others in their jobs are the often overlooked, taken-for-granted workers just trying to keep food on tables and paychecks coming in.
And like other essential workers still dealing with the public, they are assuming a risk every time they go to work.
It’s not something they highlight at all, though.
They do admit things are different, though.
Todd says hours at Walmart are reduced so associates have extra time to stock shelves and sanitize the stores. Hiring is different too — Walmart is interviewing and hiring over the phone, with accelerated background checks and people able to start quickly once hired. It’s an effort to help people in the community to remain employed.
“It’s different now that the associates are working with masks and we are provide with gloves and doing a lot of sanitizing and cleaning,” she said.
They were cleaning before, but now they make sure all touched surfaces are wiped down with an approved sanitizer. They are observing the 6-foot distancing rule and keeping down the number of people in the store, literally counting them as they come in.
For the most part, Todd says, customers are following the guidelines. But not always.
“To be honest we’re seeing whole families coming in,” she says. “Unfortunately it appears people are getting bored at home and coming to Walmart to browse around but for the most part they are doing that as best they can.”
Associates also have their temperature taken as they enter the store to make sure “we have all healthy associates working.”
Todd chuckles when asked whether she had seen anything like this in her career. Like everyone else, the answer is simply no.
And she admits there are some concerns as well.
“Our associates, they do worry because they never know what they’re going to take home to their families. They never know who they are talking to or what might be. Our associates re very good. I guess, for lack of a better word, they’re troopers. They work hard, they do a good job, they get the job done because they know the community is counting on us. Without stores like us, the community doesn’t get the items they need to continue their lives.”
Smith understands that as well. His whole world has shifted with the restrictions related to the outbreak. Late into his senior year he suddenly has no in-person schooling. In those final months of high school instead of making lasting memories walking the halls with his friends, he’s been introduced to online schooling and found a job that has changed as well.
His family is facing change throughout this as well. Career-wise, in his time in the business he’s gone from bagging groceries to working in the deli. His after-school job has taken on a different texture as school’s shifted to online. His family has also adjusted to having an essential worker in the house who deals with the public daily.
Everything is a little different — including his work life.
“Honestly, it’s not too much different other than the questions of whether we have certain supplies or not,” he said. “Some days it can be slow.”
Like everyone else, he works to make sure he follows all the guidelines and tries to help his customers do the same. He’s a bit removed by being behind a counter. He worries about his friends that are co-workers staying healthy, especially since they have so much less time to spend together in person these days.
“There are seniors, they are risking their lives and their heath for other people to get what they need and still be able to live their lives,” he said. “A few of my coworkers are seniors along with me … We all kind of worry about each other getting sick and not being able to see each other as much so we’ve all been taking precautions so first responders and customers can get what they need.”
He’s already thinking past the pandemic and to his college days in the fall. He plans to initially attend Mitchell and continue studying his interests — photography and script writing.
“I just kind of fell in love with movies and photographing being able to be able to write something out be able to capture it in real life and have it be something anybody can enjoy, whether you can read and write or whether your hearing may not be as well, your vision may not be as well, you can still hear or see something and you get a bit more creative expression to show what your vision for the film was,” he said.
In the meantime, he’s sanitizing and trying to help the community find a sense of normalcy. His mom says she helps make sure that he washes when he gets home and that his clothes from work are properly cleaned.
Mostly, she’s proud of his work ethic — and his willingness to contribute in a difficult time. She points out a time when their family was recently sharing a car and he would take her to work, return home and take he and his brother to school, run errands after school then take her home from work and go to work himself. He shows a maturity beyond his 18 years — one that is helping him through this current situation.
“He’s a real smart kid,” she said. “He’s just a really good kid and I’m really proud of the person he’s becoming.”
Her appreciation is echoed by customers. It’s something Todd hears as well.
Todd says that in a community the size of Statesville, that impact is enhanced.
“Our customers even say that to us,” she said. “… They thank us all the time telling us how they’re grateful for us, that we stay open for them.”
Still, there have been some surprises. The biggest?
“The most surprising would be the fact that people came in and are still wiping out our paper goods, like our toilet paper, our paper goods and wipes and things,” she said. “I never really expected a pandemic like this to take all the toilet paper off the shelves.”
What hasn’t surprised is how well everyone has pulled together.
“The associates, they all come together and form like a family and take care of each other,” she said. “It’s kind of surprising, but I knew my associates would be like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.