As North Carolina restaurants work to meet Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to close dining rooms by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Groucho’s Deli is putting a plan in place.
“While this obviously has a crippling effect on our small business and valued employees, we trust our leadership’s decision has the health of our customers in mind,” owner Cindy Sutton said.
Before the state’s order, Groucho’s had removed condiments and menus from the tables and offered disposable menus to customers.
At 5 p.m., Groucho’s planned to move to take out and delivery only with a mobile app to help the process for business and customers alike.
