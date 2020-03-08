Five hundred and eighty-eight days.
That’s how long it took for Marty Teague’s loved ones to find some sort of closure after he disappeared for more than a year.
The family held a service in remembrance of Marty Teague at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover, nearly two years after they held a prayer vigil for him in the same spot.
Teague grew up in Conover and attended the church regularly throughout his life.
One of the first people to speak at the service was Jackie Teague Logan. Technically, Marty was her uncle, but they were only separated by a few years in age. She chose to remember him more as a brother, and said one of her earliest memories was he easily he shared his toys as a young boy.
She recalled how her father would take them to Hickory Motor Speedway and they’d all root for Tom Houston on the racetrack, or the hours of gospel music they’d listen to together on beach trips.
“I still find it amazing how impactful the people we (grow) up (with) are in our lives,” said Logan. “As adults, Marty and I just fell right back into step with anything that was important in our lives, especially our children and his precious grandchildren. We shared all kinds of exciting things over the years, and more recently as we lost loved ones, it’s been harder, but we just reminisced about good times and encouraged each other.”
Logan talked about how Marty could always make her smile, and finished with the same phrase her uncle would use at the end of a phone call or a voicemail.
“Love ya, bye,” she said.
Bryan Barnette, Marty’s best friend, said they liked to tell funny stories about one another. He shared a story about his more docile demeanor. The night before Marty’s wedding, they went out and to a place where a fight happened to break out. After the fight, Barnette and some friends found Marty asking if it was OK to come out of hiding.
“Marty had hid behind one of the video games because he knew that he had to go get married in the morning, and he couldn’t have black eyes or get involved in any fights since he had to be at the church,” Barnette said.
The Rev. Brian Correll officiated at the service. He’d had a long-standing relationship with Teague.
“I had the opportunity for years, I really don’t know how long it was, but every Wednesday morning Marty and I met for an hour,” Correll said.
They would talk about everything from Teague’s children to his favorite college football team and Hickory Motor Speedway, in addition to the rough patches of his life. He said one of the things that drew him to Marty was that he was so kindhearted. At their last meeting, he said Marty appeared to be nothing but happy.
On the mystery behind Marty’s disappearance and death, Correll quoted 2 Corinthians 5:8, “To be absent from this body is to be present with the Lord.”
“Whatever day that was, whatever hour that was, whatever it happens to be it is not as important as the fact that we closed his eyes in death. ... So as we leave today, know this: Marty was never lost. He was in heaven. We didn’t know where he was physically, but he knew all along where he was at. “
Teague, 53, was last seen on July 24, 2018. His phone, money and medication were found in his apartment on Simonton Road in Statesville; missing were Teague and his 1994 Jeep Cherokee. The Cherokee was found in August at the end of Sain Road. This week, Teague’s daughters, Kansas Bonanno and Brittany Teague, learned from Statesville police that it was their father who had been discovered in a field in mid-February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.