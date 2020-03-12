The Iredell County Health Department has postponed the Thyroid Cancer and Structural Coal Ash Facilities Community Meeting scheduled for March 19 at South Iredell High School.
“The health and safety of our participants, speakers, staff, and community are our top priorities,” the department stated in a release.
“Due to mass gathering and large community events recommendations by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and speaker travel restrictions related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), many of our experts and key presenters will be unable to attend.”
The speakers were concerned about the impact of the message using a virtual platform “for such an important subject matter,” the release stated.
The meeting will be rescheduled based on coronoavirus activity in the state.
