While everyone is social distancing, Iredell County resident Nicole Beam started a small activity to help people feel connected.
Beam asked people at her church to cut out a heart, decorate it with a positive message and tape it to a street-facing window. While out on necessary chores, families can look for hearts.
“It’s just such a happy and positive way to show encouragement during this dark, anxious and isolated time,” Beam said.
She got the idea from the counselor at the school she teaches at in Hickory and an organization called Kids for Peace.
To help children in youth groups feel connected, Beam told Bethel United Methodist Church, Marvin United Methodist Church and Shannon Lutheran Church about the project.
“What’s good for kids is good for adults,” Beam said.
She added that she had seen many hearts since she started spreading the word.
“It’s important for people to realize that we’re in this together,” Beam said.
