Decked out in their patriotic attire, both residents and staff of Heritage Place Adult Living in Statesville waved their flags and red, white and blue pinwheels as the parade rolled past.
Organized and sponsored by Community Home Care and Hospice along with Hospice of Iredell, the parade of vehicles include staff members from the hospice locations along with family members of the residents, Statesville Police Department officers, Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the local fire departments, EMS and others from the community who heard about the event and wanted to participate.
The vehicles made their way along Buffalo Shoals Road onto Eufola Road, pausing briefly in front of the facility waving, blowing their horns and holding up specially made signs for the group at Heritage Place.
Nick Nikouyeh, administrator of the facility, said that the parade was planned to show “appreciation of the work of the staff and front-line workers there from other front-line workers.”
“It was a great pleasure and honor that they did this,” said Nikouyeh.
Heritage Place has been in the community for 50 years, “serving those who can’t do for themselves,” Nikouyeh said.
The workers are like a big family and the facility, he noted, is like a home.
“There is love that keeps going here,” he said.
This four-star facility is licensed for 40 residents, and at the moment is home to 28.
Most of the staff there, Nikouyeh said, have been working at the facility a minimum of 10 years and some much longer, including himself as he has been there 34 years, and Tami Fox, who serves as co-administrator, has been at the facility for 30 years.
In addition to this being parade day, the residents also were celebrating their first day outside since the quarantine first began 101 days ago.
