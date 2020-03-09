The Adult Division of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition will be featured in the Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during April.
The Regional Artist Exhibit and Competition is open to all adult artists, including college students through senior adult. The deadline for entry in the adult division is 4 p.m. March 26. Work submitted after the designated date and time will not be accepted for the competition. All work should be submitted to the Center’s Lucas Mansion, which is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
Interested artists are encouraged to contact the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at (828) 632-6966 to receive entry forms for participation. Entry forms are also available at www.hiddenitearts.org and at the Center’s Lucas Mansion.
Due to the expansion of this series, each participant is able to submit a maximum of two pieces. Artists are asked to submit current works completed in April 2019—March 2020 and are encouraged to designate a priority for presentation of each piece in the event that exhibit space may become limited.
Categories of entry are:
» Adult Painting (oil and acrylic)
» Adult Watercolor
» Adult Drawing (colored pencil, pastels, charcoal, pencil, pen and ink)
» Adult Other (Mixed-media, collage, prints and photography)
» Adult 3-Dimensional (pottery and sculpture)
» Adult Quilting (quilts, wall hangings, clothing etc.)
Last year’s first-place winners in the adult division are encouraged to exhibit, but will not be eligible to win again in the same category. All entries must have an entry form attached to the back of each work, and each piece must be equipped with a sturdy device suitable for hanging.
All works on paper, etc. must be matted or mounted for exhibit. Any framed work must be wired for hanging. Display pedestals for three-dimensional works will be provided. Where applicable, 3-D works may be displayed on mantles or existing furniture. Any special arrangements regarding display should be discussed with gallery curator prior to entry. If a work falls due to poor hanging device, the work will not be rehung and will not be eligible for judging.
All competition entries will be viewed by a qualified judge who will select one first place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. An award will be given to each first-place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
A meet the artists reception and awards ceremony will be held Sunday, April 5, in honor of all adult division participants. The reception will be held in the Lucas Mansion Gallery from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.
Emerging artist wall showcases two lovers of the outdoors
During March and April, the Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space will feature the works of Wes Earp and Debbie Pollard.
Located on the third floor of the Center’s Lucas Mansion, all Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public. Both artists share a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and utilizing natural resources. This common interest brought them to creating art works that reflect that focus.
The artists are enthusiasts for engaging the outdoor world and all it has to offer with a commitment to hunting respectfully and not wasting anything that is taken. They enjoy cooking and then looking for ways to even use what is not consumable. In the same methods that Native Americans gave tribute to their hunt and the animals that served them, Earp and Pollard may use bone or associated structures to paint, adorn, and embellish. The end result is a unique combination of mediums that tell a story within the process. Unusual “canvases” become the recipient surfaces for their signature approaches.
As the artists put it, “Our love of the outdoors and all it has to offer has inspired us to pay tribute to nature and then make the items part of our homes. The craft is for our own creative enjoyment; but we hope you will also enjoy viewing them.”
Earp and Pollard are native to Alexander County. Pollard’s occupation is in the field of office management and bookkeeping, and Earp’s occupation is in the field of furniture manufacturing and upholstery.
Appalachian State’s Steely Pan Steel Band returns
The center will present a dinner concert by Appalachian State University’s Steely Pan Steel Band on April 3. The public is invited to experience Steely Pan’s energetic and innovative compositions at the center’s Educational Complex, located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Audience members will enjoy a buffet meal before Steely Pan’s performance of steel drum music ranging from contemporary, classical, and popular music set to pan.
Cost is $16 for adults and $10 for students with dinner, the show, and tax included. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at (828) 632-6966.
Composed primarily of music majors, Steely Pan Steel Band is directed by Dr. Diana Loomer. A former member of Steely Pan during her days as an undergraduate student at App State, Loomer brings a unique direction to the band. She was previously director of steel bands at both the University of Texas and Indiana University. With an extensive background in world percussion, including areas such as steel pan, table, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, and West African percussion, Loomer has been an active member of the Austin Samba School, Maracatu Texas, and the Inside Out Steel Band.
Restorative Yoga offered
On Saturday, March 21, a new class will debut: “Restorative Yoga With Liz.” Held in the main room of the Center’s Educational Complex, located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County, the class begins at 10 a.m. It will focus on a gentle and restorative practice that includes breathing techniques and various poses and sequences that help to improve mental, emotional, and physical health, as well as posture, immune and digestive systems.
As a special promotion, the first 12 class participants will receive a free yoga mat.
Cost for the class is $25 for the public and $20 for center members. It is open to all levels, ages, and abilities. Limited space is available for the class. Call (828) 632-6966 to pre-pay and register. Class participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or towel. Chair props will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.